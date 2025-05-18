A critical intervention by the gastroenterology team at Heema Hospital in Itanagar has led to a remarkable recovery for a pregnant patient facing life-threatening bile duct complications.

The 33-week pregnant woman arrived at Heema Hospital, located in Arunachal Pradesh's capital city, with extrahepatic biliary obstruction (EHBO) and cholangitis caused by a stone in her common bile duct. Her condition was particularly complex due to a previous gallbladder removal surgery.

With major surgery deemed too risky for both mother and unborn child, the Itanagar medical team performed an emergency endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) with biliary stenting on March 29. Special precautions included shielding her abdomen with a lead jacket to protect the fetus.

The patient's condition improved dramatically following the procedure. She later delivered a healthy baby at full term.

On May 16, the patient returned to Heema Hospital in Itanagar for a follow-up procedure to remove the biliary stent and clear her common bile duct.

The woman was discharged in good health and visibly happy, with Dr Byabang Rana, Chief Medical Director of Heema Hospital, personally overseeing her release.