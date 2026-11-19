Arunachal Pradesh's Mega Food Park promoter Likha Maaj attended a meeting convened by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries in New Delhi, where he presented an initiative to manufacture urea-free livestock feed in the state.

Maaj, CEO and lead promoter of the Mega Food Park at Bandardewa, participated in the meeting chaired by the Secretary of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, along with promoters of Mega Food Parks from across the country.

The discussions focused on expediting project implementation, promoting value addition, encouraging zero-waste processing and converting waste into wealth, while creating greater economic opportunities for farmers.

During the meeting, Maaj presented the Green Gold Animal Feed Mill initiative at the Arunachal Pradesh Mega Food Park. The facility is being positioned as an organised livestock feed manufacturing unit for the state, which, according to the promoter, has not had such a facility in nearly 78 years.

The initiative promotes urea-free livestock feed under the message, "Say No More Urea in Livestock Feed."

The ministry secretary appreciated the initiative and expressed interest in the proposed manufacturing facility. He also indicated his intention to visit the Arunachal Pradesh Mega Food Park soon with an inter-ministerial team to explore ways to expedite its comprehensive implementation.

The interaction is expected to provide momentum to the project, which aims to strengthen food processing, livestock farming and agricultural value addition in Arunachal Pradesh.