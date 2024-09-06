The 63rd Teachers' Day was celebrated in a grand way for the first time in the history of the education department of East Siang district, once the educational hub of Arunachal Pradesh.

The event was held in Pasighat on September 5, 2024, and was marked by a unified celebration involving all teachers of the district, including Dr. Tomo Riba, Vice Chancellor of Arunachal Pradesh University as chief guest, Oken Tayeng, MLA 39th Mebo as guest of honour and Marken Kadu, Director, Secondary Education, Tayi Taggu, Dy. Commissioner, East Siang District and Dr. Sachin Kumar Singhal, Supt. of Police, East Siang district, ABK General Secretary-cum-State Information Commissioner, Vijay Taram, PMC Chief Councillor, councilors, ZPMs and others as special invitees.

During the celebration, several retired teachers participated alongside the teachers of the district.

As a mark of respect and honour, a one-minute silence was also observed for the teachers who passed away untimely during their service period.

Some cultural items were also presented on the day from some of the artistic teachers as a part of the celebration, among whom were Delong Padung, Onumoty Sisam and her team, Sobi Pertin.

Organising chairman of the mega teachers’ day celebration, Odhuk Tabing, Deputy Director of School Education said the event marked the first time in the history of the district and state that all teachers of the district came together in one platform and celebrated their profession.

“This day is dedicated to honoring and respecting the 1,238 teachers of the district, which includes 70 PGTs, 587 TGTs, 518 PRTs (including 63 ICT, TT, IT, and LL teachers), and excludes 7 principals, 7 vice principals, and 16 headmasters. Of the 1,238 teachers, 661 are in the Pasighat block, 213 in the Mebo block, and 364 in the Ruksin block. Teachers are universally believed to be nation builders, torchbearers of society, and pathfinders for children. Therefore, I request all the teachers in the district to remain sincere and dedicated to their assigned duties,” added DDSE Tabing.

During the day, 220 retired teachers were also honoured out of which 3 were directors, 3 Jt. Directors, 8 DDSEs, 23 principals, 11 vice principals/HM, 50 TGTs and 122 PGTs. On the other hand, 28 teachers who have passed away during their active lives were also remembered and honoured.

DDSE Odhuk Tabing also mentioned that the East Siang district has a total student enrollment of 13,010, making it the second highest in the state after Papum Pare district, which includes the state capital, Itanagar. As a result, the number of teachers in East Siang is also comparatively higher.

The guests extended their heartiest wishes to all the teachers on the day and reiterated that teachers are the backbone of society, with their role in shaping a student's career being more significant than that of a parent. They also congratulated the district education department for organizing a grand Teachers' Day celebration for the first time in the district's history and urged all the teachers to continue being the pathfinders and torchbearers of society by shaping the careers of students.

“My career has been shaped and molded entirely by my teachers from the very beginning, and without them, I wouldn’t be who I am today,” shared Dr. Riba with the teaching community about his life and struggles. On a lighter note, Dr. Riba, with a mild laugh, advised the retired teachers attending the event not to feel too aged or old, as they have retired from service but not from life. Oken Tayeng, with his usual calm and modest demeanor, said that teachers are the pathfinders for all students and that he wouldn’t be where he is today without them. Referring to Bodong Yirang, a retired Director of Elementary Education, and others who were present, Tayeng recalled that without their teaching and guidance, he wouldn’t be what he is today. DC Tayi Taggu also mentioned that he still wishes his teachers on Teachers’ Day and emphasized that every teacher deserves respect.