A memorial honouring indigenous warriors who successfully repelled British forces during the Third Anglo-Abor War of 1893-94 was inaugurated today in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The 1894 Mirem Batum Lingkang War Memorial at Adi Pasi stands as a tribute to the tactical ingenuity of Adi warriors from Pasi Village who employed guerrilla warfare strategies and stone barricades to defend their homeland against colonial expansion.

Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Chowna Mein presided over the inauguration ceremony, calling it "a historic occasion to honour our unsung heroes who sacrificed their lives protecting our land from colonial rule."

"Their sacrifice etches our people's involvement in India's freedom movement," Mein said, praising the community for funding the memorial through their own contributions.

During his address, the Deputy Chief Minister emphasised the importance of balancing development with environmental conservation. "True progress is measured not just by infrastructure and industry, but by how well we preserve our forests, rivers, and biodiversity," he stated.

Mein also addressed the controversial Upper Siang Multipurpose Project on the Siang River, calling for public discussion about its potential benefits in light of China's planned 60,000 MW dam construction on the Yarlung Tsangpo River upstream.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Minister for PR, RD, Transport & Cooperation Ojing Tasing, Adi Baane Kebang President Tadum Libang, Secretary General ABK Vijay Taram, and other local officials and community leaders.