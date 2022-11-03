A mentally challenged girl from Bomdila has been reportedly kidnapped on October 31, 2022, and allegedly hiding in Assam via which she will be taken to Chennai.

As per the source, the victim's (Laxmi Tamang) brother alleged that one Rajan Sonar, who is a labour by profession in Chennai had planned the entire plot and is on his way from Chennai to commit the heinous crime.

While speaking to India Today NE, the brother of the victim said, "We have reported the incident at the Bomdila Police Station (West Kameng District Arunachal Pradesh), and we have suspected one Rajan Sonar from the Bhalukpong area along with one woman has committed the crime."

"They used to tease my sister (25-year-old- differently-abled) and say that she would not get married and can't go anywhere outside Bomdila, following which she is missing," the victim's brother alleged.

Notably, the suspected woman whose name is Aelley Tamang, who is helping to conceive the crime with Rajan Sonar is also the cousin sister of Laxmi Tamang.

Aelley Tamang who is reportedly having an affair with Rajan Sonar have planned to kidnap Laxmi Tamang from the native village in Bomdila.

As per the last location traced by the Bomdila Police, the main suspect Rajan Sonar's location was found to be in Chennai and the victim's brother alleged that Sonar is guiding Aelley Tamang to bring Laxmi Tamang to Assam via Balipara and then taking her to Chennai.

As per the victim's family; Aelley Tamang along with the kidnapped girl is likely to be hiding either in Rangia or in Guwahati and Rajan Sonar is on his way from Chennai to pick them up from Assam, to take them back to the southern state.

Meanwhile, the distressed family of the victim has been searching all hotels and guest houses, to find the victim along with Aelley Tamang, who is now supposedly in Assam's Tezpur or Balipara area.

On the other hand, the last location traced by the Bomdila Police was from Balipara's Hornbill hotel where they were dropped from Bomdila.

The family suspects that this is a case of organ scam as the girl in question is mentally challenged.