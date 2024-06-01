Residents of Tarak village which falls under Pangin circle of Siang District held a meeting regarding the government granted scheme MGNREGA, at the village committee hall on May 30.

In the meeting, the villagers alleged that the concerned department is negligent towards the Tarak village. The villagers stated that for the last two years, three hundred and six members of MGNREGA card holders have not given payments.

The villagers said that a pavement at Tarak village near the community hall and an Agri link road with culvert was constructed where the three hundred and six (306) MGNREGA card holders collected Rs 300 from each to construct the work.

They alleged that the concerned department, without the knowledge of the villagers, made a bill of Rs 4,36,800 and Rs 9,90,000, however, the payment has not been made yet.

The day-long meet was initiated by Kaling Takoh, Tarak village MGNREGA committee President and Secretary Oben Melong.

When assessing the defects in official documents, the President of the All Arunachal RTI Activists Association, Siang District Unit, Kamang Dupak, appeals to the concerned department to resolve the matter within five days, specifically by the 5th of June 2024. Failing to act and respond within this timeframe will result in a threat to launch a democratic movement against the department.