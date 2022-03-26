On Friday, March 25 , The Minister of Urban Development and a local MLA, Kamlung Mossang in the Miao constituency, reviewed the under-construction augmentation of a water treatment plant.

Mossang stated that the inhabitants of Miao had been suffering from a lack of potable water for many years. However, once completed, the water treatment facility, which has a capacity of more than 10 lakh litres, will provide enough potable water for the subdivision's population of over 7,000 people.

When asked about the project's expected cost, Mossang said the project is under the Public Health Engineering Department and Water Supply (PHED&WS) department and will cost Rs 28 crore. The contract was granted in 2020, with a completion date of June 2022. The building agency, however, is running behind schedule because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We are constantly monitoring the project, and the work status is currently satisfactory," said Kamlung Mossang.

Mossang also stated that the project may be completed by the end of the year, and that the Miao town water crisis will be totally remedied the next year.