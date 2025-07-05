Arunachal: Miao–Vijaynagar road cut off for over a month, remote circle remains isolated

More than a month after torrential monsoon rains severely damaged the 157-kilometre-long Miao–Vijaynagar road in Arunachal Pradesh, the strategic route remains inaccessible, effectively cutting off the remote Vijaynagar administrative circle from the rest of the state.

The road, which serves as the only viable ground connection for thousands of residents, suffered extensive damage during heavy downpours in May. Despite assurances from the Public Works Department (PWD) on June 17 that the route would be reopened within 10–12 days, significant portions continue to be impassable, aggravating the crisis.

The closure has led to a critical disruption in the supply of essential commodities, emergency medical access, and the delivery of administrative services. With irregular air sorties failing to adequately compensate for the loss of road connectivity, the people of Vijaynagar are facing worsening conditions and growing frustration.

Compounding the issue is the lack of transparency and updates from the authorities. Although the road restoration contract was awarded to a Kolkata-based firm in May, no fresh progress reports or timelines have been made public, deepening concerns over administrative apathy.

Local residents and civil society groups have raised concerns about the delayed response, urging immediate intervention to restore the lifeline road and provide necessary relief to the stranded population.