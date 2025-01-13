Arunachal Pradesh Women and Child Development Minister, Dasanglu Pul participated in the enlightening two-day Idea Conclave and Brainstorming 'Chintan Shivir' held in Udaipur.

Union Minister Annapurna Devi , MoS Savitri Thakur, Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Diya Kumari, Odisha Deputy CM Prabhati Parida, esteemed ministers from various states and union territories attended the event.

The Shivir focused on addressing key issues in the Department of Women and Child Development, including the much-needed enhancement of cost norms in various schemes.

Minister Pul admired the opportunity to voice concerns and actively contribute to these important discussions. The Shivir engaged with visionary leaders from Northeast also who participate in dialogues that aim to create a brighter, more empowered future for women and children across the nation.

During the Chintan Shivir, the Ministry's flagship schemes — Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0, Mission Vatsalya, and Mission Shakti — were discussed in detail. The event provided a platform for exchanging innovative ideas, sharing experiences, exploring avenues for policy improvements, and disseminating best practices across states to ensure the effective implementation of these missions.

Engaging sessions focused on pressing themes, including women’s safety, child nutrition, and the strengthening of Anganwadi Centres. Best practices presented by States and Union Territories were shared for mutual learning, with the aim of improving the lives of women and children nationwide.