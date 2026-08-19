Arunachal Minister Balo Raja reviews preparedness of new Naharlagun Helipad Terminal

Arunachal Pradesh Civil Aviation and Land Management Minister Balo Raja on Wednesday, August 19 inspected the newly constructed Naharlagun Helipad Terminal Building and reviewed preparations ahead of its proposed inauguration by Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

During the inspection, Raja assessed the progress of key infrastructure works being carried out around the helipad. He inspected the ongoing widening of a narrow road stretch near Sunday Bazaar and reviewed the construction of the helipad boundary wall.

The minister was accompanied by Commissioner, Civil Aviation, Mamta Riba, Director, Civil Aviation, Sterling Jamoh, and other officials of the Directorate of Civil Aviation.

Raja said the completion of the terminal building and associated infrastructure would strengthen air connectivity and improve aviation facilities in the state’s capital region.

He said the upgraded infrastructure would improve accessibility and convenience for residents and provide a boost to helicopter services across Arunachal Pradesh.

The inspection was aimed at assessing the readiness of the terminal and associated works ahead of its proposed inauguration.