The Self-Help Groups (SHGs) of Nyapin Constituency witnessed a substantial boost as the Minister for Home, Panchayat & RD, Bamang Felix, and local MLA on December 7 formally disbursed a bank loan of Rs 43.77 lakhs to 24 SHGs. Additionally, one lakh each was disbursed to 23 SHGs under the Arun Shree Rinn Yojana.

The initiative also included the formal flagging off of 9 vehicles under the Arunachal Grameen Express Yojana, further enhancing connectivity and accessibility for the SHGs under 19-Nyapin AC.

The disbursement ceremony unfolded during a two-day Orientation cum Sanitization program, which focused on enlightening participants about various Central and State Sponsored schemes under PR, Rural Department, and ArSrLM. The event, held on Thursday at Layang, drew a remarkable turnout, with more than 1400 participants, especially women from various SHGs, contributing to its success.

Addressing the attendees, Minister Bamang Felix underscored the state's commitment to empowering women through SHGs, emphasizing the successful implementation of various schemes and projects. He expressed satisfaction at the unexpected large turnout and revealed that SHGs across the state collectively hold more than Rs 200 crores in bank accounts, engaging in diverse economic activities.

During the orientation, key figures from concerned departments shared insights into various schemes and projects, providing details on accessing their benefits. Minister Felix urged PRI leaders and SHGs to leverage all available benefits and stressed the importance of timely loan repayments.

Secretary Panchayati Raj & Rural Development Amarnath Talwade (IAS) commended the active participation of villagers, particularly the SHGs, in the program. He assured the community that the department remains steadfast in supporting them to become self-reliant. While acknowledging the need for departmental improvement, Secretary Talwade highlighted the importance of collective efforts to enhance the effectiveness of existing schemes.

The event also featured presentations from Director - PR Tamune Miso, Director-Rural Development Kego Jilen, SIRD&PR officers, and Chief Operating Officer - ArSRLM-Jechonia Islary. These presentations shed light on various schemes and projects under both central and state projects.

The distinguished gathering included Joint Director-PR Likha Sampu, DC-Kurung Kumey Ibom Tao, Superintendent of Police- Bomken Basar, SDO in charge – Sangram Hento Riba, among others.