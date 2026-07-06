Arunachal minister calls for coordinated action to prevent zoonotic diseases

Arunachal Pradesh Animal Husbandry, Veterinary and Dairy Development Minister Gabriel D. Wangsu on Monday, July 6, called for a coordinated effort involving government departments, healthcare professionals, local bodies and the public to strengthen the "One Health" approach to preventing zoonotic diseases.

Addressing the state-level observance of World Zoonoses Day, Wangsu said human, animal and environmental health are closely interconnected and stressed the need for greater collaboration to tackle diseases that spread from animals to humans.

Citing global estimates, the minister said nearly 60 per cent of infectious diseases affecting humans originate from animals, while about 75 per cent of emerging infectious diseases have an animal source. He said the COVID-19 pandemic underscored the importance of stronger coordination among veterinarians, medical professionals, environmental experts and communities to prevent future health emergencies.

Earlier in the day, Wangsu inaugurated an Animal Birth Control (ABC) Centre at Ganga in Itanagar to promote scientific management of stray animals, rabies prevention and animal welfare. He also virtually inaugurated a similar facility at Namsai to extend such services to eastern Arunachal Pradesh.

The minister released Information, Education and Communication (IEC) materials and launched a week-long anti-rabies vaccination and Animal Birth Control awareness campaign across the state.

He also administered a public pledge on responsible pet ownership, urging citizens to vaccinate their pets regularly, avoid abandoning animals and support efforts to build rabies-free communities.

Highlighting the significance of World Zoonoses Day, Wangsu said the occasion commemorates the successful administration of the world's first rabies vaccine by Louis Pasteur on July 6, 1885.

The minister lauded the contribution of veterinarians, para-veterinary personnel and field workers for their role in disease surveillance, vaccination, food safety and livestock healthcare, saying their work is critical to protecting public health and supporting the livelihoods of farmers.

Appealing for greater public participation, Wangsu urged pet owners to vaccinate their dogs and cats annually, seek immediate medical attention in the event of animal bites, and encouraged livestock farmers to promptly report unusual illnesses in animals. He said eliminating rabies and other zoonotic diseases would require sustained community participation alongside government initiatives.