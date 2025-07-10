Arunachal minister calls for end to commission culture in project execution during DLMC meeting

Minister for Law, Legislative & Justice, Social Justice, Empowerment & Tribal Affairs, Sports & Youth Affairs, and the Guardian Minister for Papum Pare district, Kento Jini chaired the District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC) meeting held at the Civil Secretariat, Arunachal Pradesh.

Organised by the District Planning Office, the high-level meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Vishakha Yadav and Heads of Offices (HoOs) from various departments.

In his address, Minister Jini emphasized the critical role of departmental leadership in ensuring timely and efficient implementation of government development schemes. He urged officials to ensure that the benefits of public welfare schemes reach last-mile beneficiaries through transparent and accountable mechanisms.

Taking a stern stand against corrupt practices, the Minister stated, “The practice of giving and taking commissions must be eradicated. It compromises project quality and delays progress. We must restore integrity in public service.”

Expressing dissatisfaction over the unauthorised absence of certain officials, Minister Jini instructed the Deputy Commissioner to issue show-cause notices to those who failed to attend the meeting without prior intimation. He reiterated that the DLMC, being the highest developmental forum at the district level, must be respected and taken seriously.

The Minister also advised that grievances from departments be formally submitted in writing through the Deputy Commissioner for consideration by the Mentor Secretary, ensuring proper redressal and follow-up.

During the session, Deputy Commissioner Yadav updated the Minister on key upcoming initiatives including:

Establishment of Foundational Learning Centers

Creation of a Model Health and Wellness Center at Yupia

Automation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) checks at critical district entry points

Progress reports were presented by engineering departments on various centrally and state-sponsored schemes such as RIDF, SASCI, RUSA, NESIDS, CRIF, CMCSRDP, and SJETA. Officials flagged implementation challenges and sought guidance for resolution.

Departments related to agriculture and allied sectors shared updates on scheme rollouts, while also raising concerns about delays in disbursement of loan components under the Atma Nirbhar Schemes.

Key infrastructure projects, including the Engineering College at Toru and water supply initiatives for RGU, FTI, and NIT, were thoroughly discussed with a focus on expediting execution.

The meeting concluded with Minister Jini assuring full support for follow-up actions and underlining the government’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and timely delivery of services to the people of Papum Pare district.