Arunachal minister calls for faster geothermal, critical mineral exploration

Arunachal Pradesh Science and Technology Minister Dasanglu Pul on Monday, August 10, called for expediting geothermal energy and critical mineral exploration in the state, stressing the need to harness its geological resources responsibly for sustainable development and energy security.

Chairing a review meeting on geothermal exploration in the Tawang region and critical mineral exploration, Pul called for greater coordination among scientific institutions, public sector undertakings and government agencies.

“Arunachal Pradesh has immense potential in geothermal energy and critical minerals. We need to translate scientific exploration into practical applications that can benefit local communities and contribute to the state's long-term economic growth,” Pul said.

The meeting reviewed geothermal exploration and resource assessment being undertaken by the Centre for Earth Sciences and Himalayan Studies (CES&HS) in collaboration with Oil India Limited (OIL) in the Tawang region.

Pul emphasised the need to explore both the direct use of geothermal heat and its potential for power generation.

The geothermal drying technology demonstrated by CES&HS at Dirang was highlighted as a potential model that could be replicated in other suitable areas.

“Technologies such as geothermal drying can have direct livelihood applications, particularly in agriculture and allied sectors. Successful models should be identified, refined and replicated wherever feasible,” Pul said.

The meeting also reviewed critical mineral exploration, particularly the Phop Graphite and Vanadium Block, which was acquired by OIL in Tranche-IV of the Ministry of Mines’ auction process.

Pul said critical minerals had assumed increasing strategic and economic importance and called for coordinated exploration supported by scientific expertise and modern technology.

The contribution of CES&HS to early-stage drone mapping and geological planning of the block was also acknowledged during the meeting.

Science and Technology Secretary Wayong Khimhun, CES&HS Director Tana Tage, OIL Resident Chief Executive Binayananda Bharali and senior officials of OIL and Mineral Exploration and Consultancy Limited (MECL) attended the meeting.