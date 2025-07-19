Arunachal Minister condemns Roing molestation incident, assures justice for child victims

In the wake of the recent and deeply distressing child molestation incident in Roing, Arunachal Pradesh's Minister for Women and Child Development, Dasanglu Pul, paid a visit to Lower Dibang Valley on Friday. The Minister held a crucial interaction with members of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), and the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO), underscoring the government’s commitment to ensuring child safety and justice for victims.

During the meeting, Minister Pul expressed anguish over the reported sexual abuse of minor girls and condemned the horrific act. “My heart goes out to the victims and their families. I have assured them of every possible support,” she stated, reaffirming that justice will not be delayed or denied. She further emphasized the importance of collective societal responsibility in safeguarding children, stressing, “No child should ever feel unsafe, whether at home or in any institution.”

The tragic incident unfolded last week when a teenage construction worker—reportedly from neighbouring Assam—was accused of sexually assaulting at least seven minor girls, aged between five and seven, residing in the hostel of Mount Carmel School in Roing. The girls had reported the incident, prompting police action. However, before legal proceedings could progress, the situation escalated into violence.

On Friday, enraged parents and local residents stormed the Roing police station where the accused had been held. In a disturbing turn of events, the mob forcibly dragged the accused from custody, beat him severely, and despite police intervention and attempts to rush him to the hospital, managed to recapture him and fatally lynch him.

In response to the tense atmosphere, a curfew was imposed across Roing to prevent further escalation. The police have since launched an investigation into multiple aspects of the case, registering FIRs related to child sexual abuse, mob lynching, and lapses in institutional safety. The school and hostel management are also under scrutiny for their failure to protect the minor residents.

The Arunachal Pradesh government has vowed stringent action against those responsible and emphasized the need for institutional accountability. Minister Pul’s visit stands as a signal of both state support for the victims and a call for systemic reform to prevent such tragedies in the future.