Arunachal Minister Dasanglu Pul contributes Rs 1.10 lakh for flood-affected families in Keyi Panyor

Arunachal Pradesh Women & Child Development, Cultural Affairs, and Science & Technology Minister Dasanglu Pul has contributed Rs 1.10 lakh towards the HMLA Relief Care initiative for flood-affected families in Keyi Panyor district.

The financial assistance has been extended to support families affected by the recent floods in the district as part of the ongoing relief efforts.

Appreciating the Minister's gesture, Yachuli MLA Toko Tatung expressed gratitude to Dasanglu Pul for her generosity and support towards the welfare of the people of Keyi Panyor.

He said the Minister's contribution reflects the spirit of service, compassion and solidarity, adding that her support during this difficult time demonstrates a strong commitment to standing with the people of the district in times of need.