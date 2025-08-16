Arunachal minister Dasanglu Pul inaugurates BJP mandal office in Anjaw’s Hawai

The long-awaited BJP Mandal Office was inaugurated in Hawai, the headquarters of Anjaw district, in a significant step aimed at strengthening the saffron party’s organizational presence at the grassroots level.



The inauguration was led by Anjaw MLA and Minister for Women and Child Development, Dasanglu Pul, wife of former Chief Minister Late Kalikho Pul. In her address, she reiterated her firm commitment to the Bharatiya Janata Party and highlighted that the new Mandal office would act as a hub for reinforcing party values, expanding outreach, and fostering closer engagement with the people of the border district.



The event witnessed the presence of key dignitaries and local representatives, including Bakhetso Towsik, President BJP Anjaw; Soblem Pul, Zilla Parishad Chairperson (ZPC); Zilla Parishad Members (ZPMs) Anjoy Ama, Soharem Ngadong, Dangseplu Pul, Mailu Tega; Ometso Kri, BJP Mandal President Hawai; Dohailum Awailiang, former Anjaw BJP President; as well as PRI (Panchayati Raj Institution) members, BJP leaders, and karyakartas.



Minister Dasanglu Pul emphasized that the new office would not only boost organizational work but also serve as a platform to advance the shared vision of development and good governance championed by the BJP-led Pema Khandu Government in Arunachal Pradesh.