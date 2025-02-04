In a significant move to boost infrastructure and connectivity along the Indo-China border, Minister for Women & Child Development, Science and Technology, and Hayuliang MLA Dasanglu Pul conducted an inspection of multiple development projects in her assembly constituency. Her visit also included a review of initiatives under the Vibrant Village Programme (VVP).

Minister Pul assessed the progress of key infrastructure projects aimed at enhancing accessibility, tourism, and socio-economic development in the region. These included:

Construction of a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) road to Kandun village under the Vibrant Village Programme (VVP)

Installation of a high-mast flag post at Bara Kandun under VVP



Development of a Tourist Lodge at Kibithoo, India’s first town near the Indo-China border, under the North Eastern Council (NEC)



Review of development initiatives in Kibithoo, Kaho, and Musai undertaken by Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) under VVP

The inspection highlighted crucial issues affecting the region, including telecommunication gaps, road connectivity challenges, transportation concerns, and the need for local market infrastructure to support farmers.

Minister Pul was accompanied by Anjaw ZPC Soblem Pul, Deputy Commissioner Millo Kojin, Superintendent of Police Rike Kamsi, Zilla Parishad Members from Manchal and Hawai South, and other senior officials from various departments.

The government’s commitment to self-reliance and comprehensive border development remains a key priority, with these initiatives expected to strengthen tourism, local livelihoods, and regional security.