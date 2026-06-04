Arunachal Minister Dasanglu Pul launches Anjaw Tourism website to boost tourism

Arunachal Pradesh Minister for Science and Technology and Women and Child Development Dasanglu Pul on June 4 launched the official tourism website for Anjaw district, marking a significant step towards promoting the district's tourism potential.

The minister, who is also the MLA from Hayuliang, said the launch of the tourism portal would help showcase Anjaw's breathtaking landscapes, rich cultural heritage and unique attractions to visitors from across India and abroad.

According to Pul, the initiative represents a new chapter in promoting one of Arunachal Pradesh's most scenic and culturally vibrant districts, which shares international borders with China and Myanmar.

"The website will serve as a digital gateway to one of Arunachal Pradesh's most scenic and culturally rich destinations, enhancing accessibility and encouraging sustainable tourism," the minister said.

She urged residents to actively contribute towards showcasing the unmatched beauty of Anjaw and helping place the district firmly on the global tourism map.

The newly launched tourism portal is now accessible through Anjaw Tourism Website and is expected to provide visitors with information on tourist destinations, local culture, travel planning and other tourism-related services.

Officials said the digital initiative will help improve the visibility of Anjaw and support the growth of sustainable tourism in the frontier district.