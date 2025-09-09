Arunachal Minister Dasanglu Pul launches maternal care facility in Namsai

In a significant step towards promoting maternal healthcare, Arunachal Pradesh’s Women and Child Development Minister, Dasanglu Pul, inaugurated “Pratikshya” – Birth Waiting Home for Pregnant Women at Namsai on Tuesday, September 9. The facility, funded by NITI Aayog under the Aspirational District Programme, has been established to ensure safe and dignified motherhood for women in the district.

The newly launched home will provide expectant mothers with a range of free services, including safe lodging, nutritious meals for both mothers and dependents, routine health check-ups, counselling sessions, and emergency transport services during labour. Recreational and health education activities have also been included to promote holistic well-being.

“Pratikshya” is equipped with essential infrastructure such as a reception area, an ANC doctor’s chamber, and six twin-bedded rooms with attached toilets. The facility will be operated and managed by the Shubha Kriya Welfare Society, Namsai.

Speaking at the inauguration, Minister Pul emphasized the importance of accessible maternal healthcare and urged communities to continue working towards building a healthier and safer Arunachal Pradesh. “This initiative is a step forward in ensuring dignity, safety, and proper healthcare for every expecting mother,” she said.