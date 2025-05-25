Arunachal Minister for Women and Child Development (WCD), Dasanglu Pul conducted an inspection of the under-construction Vatsalya Sadan at Piyong in Namsai district on Saturday. She was accompanied by Chau Zingnu Namchoom, MLA of Namsai, along with the Zilla Parishad Chairperson, Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police, and the District Planning Officer of Namsai.

During the site visit, the Executive Engineer (EE) provided a detailed briefing on the progress of the construction and highlighted the immediate requirement of funds for building a boundary wall and gate for the facility.

Vatsalya Sadan is a child care institution under the Mission Vatsalya scheme, initiated by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India. The scheme is designed to offer integrated support, care, and protection to children who are in vulnerable situations or in need of assistance.

Expressing satisfaction with the ongoing construction quality and pace, Minister Pul assured that necessary funds for the boundary wall and gate would be released on a priority basis to ensure timely completion of the facility.

Once completed, Vatsalya Sadan is expected to play a vital role in strengthening child protection services in the region by offering a secure environment, shelter, and holistic development opportunities for children.