Arunachal minister demands early restoration of cargo services at Donyi Polo Airport

Arunachal Pradesh Civil Aviation Minister Balo Raja has called for the immediate restoration of air cargo services at Donyi Polo Airport in Hollongi, which were temporarily suspended following the shift of operations to the airport’s new terminal on September 4.

In a letter to Airport Director P. Narendra on Friday, Raja highlighted that the people of the state had high hopes from the cargo facility, which was introduced to support Arunachal’s economic growth and connectivity.

The minister noted that many local MSMEs have registered to participate in the upcoming India International Trade Fair 2025 in New Delhi, scheduled from November 14 to 27, and would greatly benefit from timely cargo services. He also pointed out that the state’s local body elections in December would require air cargo services for transporting EVMs and other essential election materials.

Raja urged the airport authorities and relevant stakeholders to expedite the process to ensure smooth resumption of air cargo operations at the earliest.