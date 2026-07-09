Arunachal minister directs officials to fast-track rural road projects

Arunachal Pradesh Rural Works Minister Passang Dorjee Sona on July 8 directed officials to expedite the implementation of road projects under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) and the Vibrant Villages Programme, stressing timely completion and quality execution.

The minister issued the directions while reviewing the progress of rural road projects across various districts of the state.

During the review meeting, Sona assessed project-wise progress, identified bottlenecks delaying implementation and instructed officials to resolve pending issues to ensure that all projects are completed within the stipulated timelines.

"Quality infrastructure should reach the people without unnecessary delays. Every project must be implemented efficiently, transparently and in accordance with the prescribed timelines," the minister said.

Sona also directed field engineers and implementing agencies to work in close coordination to accelerate project execution.

Reiterating the state's focus on improving rural connectivity, he said better road infrastructure is essential for enhancing access to education, healthcare, markets and other basic services, while also driving socio-economic development in remote and border areas.

The Centre's Vibrant Villages Programme aims to strengthen infrastructure and improve living conditions in villages located along India's international borders, with a focus on enhancing connectivity and promoting sustainable development.

