In a significant step towards rural empowerment and sustainable development, Arunachal Pradesh’s Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (RD & PR), Ojing Tasing, handed over cheques and appreciation certificates to Self-Help Groups (SHGs) under the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) in Mebo block on Saturday. The event witnessed the presence of Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng, 37th Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering, Doimukh MLA Nabam Vivek, Rumgong MLA Talem Taboh, Mariyang-Geku MLA Oni Panyang, Basar MLA Nyabi Dirchi, Deputy Commissioner of Pasighat Tayi Taggu, ADC Mebo Sibo Passing, and other dignitaries.

The event celebrated the promotion of natural dye production, financial assistance, and rural development initiatives for SHGs. Notably, the Irsi Artong SHG received a certificate of appreciation from Minister Tasing for their contributions to natural dye innovation and their participation in state and national-level exhibitions, including their recent interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Astha Laxmi Mahotsav in Noida.

As part of financial assistance for producer groups, Minister Ojing Tasing handed over a cheque of ₹18 lakh to Monggu Ane Didum Model Cluster Level Federation (MCLF), received by President Smti. Bapyang Tayeng and Secretary Smt. Milak Pait. The funds will be utilized as working capital for 12 Producer Groups (PGs), enabling the creation of small-scale aggregation centers and value addition to products. Additionally, a revolving fund support of ₹17.25 lakh was presented to Bosi Didum MCLF and Monggu Ane Didum MCLF, aimed at enhancing the corpus amount for 114 SHGs.

In a landmark conservation effort, Tasing launched the ‘Airgun Ki:ruk’ movement under the Mebo Sub-Division, aiming to curb the use, possession, and sale of airguns to protect bird and squirrel populations. The initiative, rooted in traditional conservation practices, seeks to address the alarming decline in bird species due to excessive airgun usage.

Following the event, Minister Ojing Tasing, along with 40th Mariyang-Geku MLA Oni Panyang, attended a thanksgiving event for Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng. Addressing media queries on the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), both Tasing and Panyang reaffirmed their support for Chief Minister Pema Khandu, emphasizing that the dam project is in national interest to counter China's mega dam construction along the upper ridges of the Siang River in Tibet.