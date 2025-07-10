Arunachal minister flags key implementation challenges in meeting with Minister Annapurna Devi

Arunachal Pradesh Women and Child Development (WCD) Minister Dasanglu Pul met Union WCD Minister Annapurna Devi in New Delhi to discuss pressing challenges in implementing central schemes in the state.

During the meeting, Minister Pul presented a comprehensive overview of the administrative and logistical hurdles that Arunachal Pradesh faces in effectively rolling out key programmes under the Department of Women and Child Development. These include issues linked to geographical isolation, infrastructure limitations, and workforce shortages in remote areas.

Union Minister Annapurna Devi gave a patient hearing to the concerns and acknowledged the efforts of Arunachal Pradesh in working toward the upliftment of women and children. She lauded the state's commitment to inclusive development and described Arunachal as a "progressive state actively contributing to the national vision of women-led development."

Reaffirming the Centre’s dedication to the cause, Annapurna Devi emphasized the need for collaborative efforts to strengthen grassroots outreach and ensure that government welfare schemes effectively reach the last mile.

It is worth noting that earlier this year, the Union Minister had undertaken a field visit to several districts in Arunachal Pradesh, where she engaged with local stakeholders, reviewed progress of key central schemes, and participated in public welfare programmes aimed at empowering women and children in the frontier region.