Arunahcal Pradesh Guardian Minister Kento Jini, who also holds the portfolios of Sports & Youth Affairs, SJETA, and Law, convened a comprehensive review meeting at Yachuli, on May 2, marking a significant step towards shaping the developmental roadmap of the newly created Keyi Panyor district.

The meeting, aimed at aligning the district's growth with the "Vikshit Arunachal" vision under Chief Minister Pema Khandu, brought together key stakeholders, including heads of departments, local MLA Toko Tatung, Mentor Secretary Mimum Tayeng, Zilla Parishad Chairperson, Deputy Commissioner Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta, and Superintendent of Police IPS Angad Mehta.

During the session, Minister Jini actively listened to the grievances, proposals, and aspirations of the district administration and local leadership. Discussions focused on various developmental schemes, challenges in public service delivery, and future plans to strengthen the infrastructure and governance of Keyi Panyor, which was recently bifurcated from Lower Subansiri.

“This meeting is crucial for laying the foundation of a district that reflects the aspirations of its people. As Guardian Minister, I am committed to guiding, assisting, and bridging the gap between the state and central governments to ensure accelerated development,” Jini affirmed.

The session marked an important milestone in defining a collaborative and strategic mission for Keyi Panyor’s inclusive growth.