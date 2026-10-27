Arunachal Pradesh minister Ojing Tasing on October 27 held discussions with representatives of the East Siang Downstream Dam Affected People's Forum (ESDDAPF) over concerns surrounding the proposed 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).

The delegation, led by forum president Oni Tamuk and general secretary Jobomchang Mengu, represents communities across 72 villages that could be affected by the project.

Tasing, who holds the rural development and panchayati raj portfolios, said the meeting provided an opportunity to discuss the project's Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR), address apprehensions and clarify concerns over its potential impact on downstream communities in East Siang district.

Emphasising the need to balance national priorities with local interests, the minister said a project of such significance must move forward with the trust and confidence of the people.

He stressed that transparency, dialogue and mutual understanding were essential to building public confidence, adding that the concerns, rights and legitimate interests of local communities must remain central to consultations and decision-making.

The proposed SUMP envisages a hydropower and water-storage project on the Siang River, with a planned capacity of around 11,200 MW. It is being examined for its potential to strengthen India's energy and water security, moderate floods and support regional development.

The project's strategic significance has also been linked to concerns over possible upstream interventions in the Brahmaputra basin. However, it has triggered apprehensions among sections of the local population over its potential social and environmental consequences, particularly for downstream communities.

The ongoing PFR process is intended to assess the project's technical feasibility and other parameters before a final decision on construction is taken.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu said in September that the feasibility assessment was necessary to establish the project's technical viability and maintained that the government did not intend to rush beyond this stage.

In another step, the state Cabinet approved an empowered high-level committee in September to oversee PFR survey-related activities in Siang and Upper Siang districts. Tasing was appointed chairman of the committee, which is expected to facilitate engagement with residents and ensure that survey activities are conducted transparently and peacefully.

Tasing's meeting with the downstream forum comes amid continuing efforts by the state government to engage affected communities as the feasibility assessment progresses.