Arunachal Pradesh's Minister of Transport, Panchayat, and Rural Development Ojing Tasing inaugurated the Boleng Sub Post Office in Siang district today.

The establishment of this facility marks an important milestone in enhancing financial inclusion and accessibility for the residents of Boleng, the district headquarters.

During the inauguration, Minister Tasing, accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner of Siang, the Superintendent of Police, and other dignitaries, distributed India Post Payments Bank passbooks to customers, including women and children.



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The event underscored the government's commitment to bringing essential financial and postal services closer to the people.

With the opening of the Boleng Sub Post Office, residents can now avail themselves of various savings schemes, insurance policies, and other financial services through India Post.

This initiative is expected to play a crucial role in improving financial literacy and ensuring better banking access for all sections of society in Siang district.