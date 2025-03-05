Arunachal Pradesh Minister for Commerce & Industries, Nyato Dukam, on March 5, inaugurated Oyan Ba:ne Gumin Hoyin De:re (Murong), highlighting the state government’s proactive development initiatives which have transformed the state including Sille - Oyan, a key administrative Circle under Ruksin sub division in East Siang.

The inaugural function was organised by Oyan Dere (Murong) organising committee, led by President Mojit Pao, and funded under NEC, GoI and RWD Pasighat Division as executing agency. It may be mentioned that the old community hall was established in 1989-90.

He commended the community members, PRIs, GBs, youth volunteers of recovering warriors, and intellectuals of Oyan for their inspiring initiatives and enthusiasm to develop Oyan in all sectors.

He also highlighted the crucial role of the Community Hall (Dere) in enriching the socio-cultural life of the people and assured support for development including provision of a boundary wall.

The minister also stressed joint fight against drug menace, hardwork, sef-reliance and dignity of labour for driving the state towards prosperity and self-sufficiency.

Local MLA Ninong Ering; state BJP President Kaling Moyong; DC Tayi Taggu; SP Pankaj Lamba and the Oyan block ZPM Bimol Lego, HGB Jotin Bori, Chief Advisor Oyan Dere Organising committee Boken Pao, Chief councillor Okiam Moyong Borang, Dist. BJP President Mirem Komut among host of dignitaries were also present.

The guest of honor, State BJP President and former MLA Kaling Moyong, urged the promotion and protection of dialects and languages, which are vital elements of our culture and tradition. He called for working together as 'Team Arunachal' for the common goal of progress and development.

Earlier, Local MLA Ninong Ering, addressing the occasion, said that the community spirit and youth initiative for working together toward progress and transformation is a matter of great pride. He also sought the support and guidance of the Guardian Minister in addressing the socio-economic aspirations of the people.

DC Tayi Taggu urged the youth and the community to work for environmental protection, village health and hygiene, education, and the care of assets created for the people.

Earlier, chief advisor of the organising committee, Boken Pao, expressed gratitude to the state government and the local MLA for fulfilling the need for a well-equipped community. He also sought continued support for the development of the Sille-Oyan area, as the people have always contributed to all development efforts.

ZPM Oyan Bimol Lego extended a welcome address to the dignitaries and the gathering at the inaugural function. District BJP President Mirem Komut, Chief Councillor Okiam Moyong Borang, ADC Ruksin Kiran Ningo, CO Oyan Dubom Apang, President of Oyan Bane Kebang Mojit Pao, District President of BMS Mipet Tayeng, HoDs, among others, were also present. Cultural presentations were among the other highlights of the inaugural function.