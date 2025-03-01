Arunachal's Minister for Women & Child Development and Science & Technology Dasanglu Pul, inaugurated the office of the Nocte Women Association and the Arunachal Indigenous & Heritage Centre in Khonsa, Tirap district.

During the inauguration, Pul emphasised that these indigenous centres would serve as significant milestones in strengthening women's voices and fostering community development in the region. She also highlighted the importance of preserving the heritage and indigenous beliefs of the local communities.

Minister Pul was joined by several key figures, including MLA Chakat Aboh of Khonsa West Assembly Constituency, Basar MLA Nyabi Jini Dirchi, Wanglam Sawin, MLA of Khonsa East, and Chasuam Wangchadong, Chairperson of the Nocte Women Association.

Pul commended the local leaders for their dedication to women's welfare and reaffirmed her commitment to working towards a brighter and more empowered future for the people, particularly the women, of Arunachal Pradesh.