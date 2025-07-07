Arunachal minister inaugurates state-of-the-art learning hub in Pasighat, empower young minds

Arunachal Pradesh Education Minister P.D. Sona on Monday, July 7 inaugurated “SAKSHAM”, a state-of-the-art Student Activity and Enrichment Centre, at the Springdale 5th IRBn Welfare School in Pasighat.

Rooted in the principles of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework 2023, the SAKSHAM Centre emphasizes experiential, activity-based, and play-based learning, designed to nurture curiosity, creativity, and confidence in students.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony as the Chief Guest, Minister Sona praised the vision and execution of the initiative led by Commandant Garima Singh, IPS, and her team from the 5th Indian Reserve Battalion. He hailed it as a model project that should be emulated across other schools in the state, calling it a "best practice" in the education sector.

“This kind of innovation in education is the need of the hour. If we want to ignite the joy of learning and curiosity among our children, this is the direction we must move in,” said Sona, adding that the State Government plans to integrate similar learning approaches at the elementary level by combining pre-primary government schools with Anganwadi centres.

Minister Sona also applauded the centre’s open-access policy, which allows not only the children of 5th IRBn personnel but also students from the wider Pasighat community to benefit from its advanced facilities.

He further stressed the importance of Space Labs in schools, advocating for more such centres to spark student interest in space technology and STEM-based learning.

The event was graced by Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering, who also commended Commandant Singh and her team for establishing an innovative, student-centric learning environment. He encouraged students to take full advantage of such resources and stay focused on their academic pursuits.

Commandant Garima Singh, IPS, provided insights into the multifaceted offerings of the SAKSHAM Centre. The centre includes:

A Digital Learning Zone

A fully equipped library

Indoor games facilities

A creative arts hub including music, theatre, craft, and drawing

Life skills modules focusing on health, hygiene, traffic safety, and value-based education.

She expressed her gratitude to her team and highlighted the IRBN’s continued commitment to educational welfare.

Dignitaries present at the event included Pasighat East MLA Tapi Darang, Deputy Commissioner Sonalika Jiwani, Superintendent of Police Pankaj Lamba, and DDSE Odhuk Tabing, among others.

As part of the occasion, Minister Sona also interacted with students, appreciated their science and art exhibition displays, and participated in a tree plantation drive within the school campus.