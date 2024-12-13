Arunachal Pradesh's Women and Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul, on December 13 sponsored and initiated a training session on Indigenous Handicrafts in Hawai, the headquarters of the easternmost remote Anjaw district, which borders China and Myanmar.

The initiative which aims to preserve the essence of Mishmi culture, has been a significant step toward safeguarding and promoting the rich Mishmi culture, customs, and beliefs since 2023.

Minister Pul asserted that, with the dedicated efforts of the Mishmi Hills Foundation, this initiative is empowering local artisans and ensuring that traditional knowledge is passed down to the next generation.

"Our heritage is our identity, and as the saying goes, 'Loss of culture is loss of identity.' Let’s work together to protect it," Lady Minister Pul emphasized.

Women and children from schools and rural areas are participating in this vocational training initiative to improve artisanal processes, management, and entrepreneurship in their economic activities.

“The objective is to support them in the production and marketing processes of artisanal products that they already lead, and to contribute to the promotion of new income opportunities, ultimately improving the quality of life for rural Indigenous women in the area. Underlying the project are concepts such as group promotion, sustainable use of natural resources, and respect for the cultural identity of rural women."