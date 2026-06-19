Arunachal minister inspects flood-hit areas in Deomali, orders immediate restoration measures

Arunachal Pradesh Minister for Forest and Environment Wangki Lowang on June 19 visited several flood-affected areas in Deomali subdivision of Tirap district to assess the damage caused by recent flash floods.

Accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Deomali, the minister inspected roads, bridges and other critical infrastructure that have been severely impacted by the unprecedented flooding.

According to officials, the flash floods have caused extensive damage to road networks and bridges, disrupting connectivity in several parts of the subdivision and affecting the daily lives of residents.

During the inspection, Lowang reviewed the extent of the destruction on the ground and interacted with officials regarding the immediate challenges faced by the affected communities.

The minister directed the concerned departments to initiate urgent restoration and repair measures to ensure the earliest possible reopening of damaged roads and restoration of essential public services. He also stressed the need for coordinated efforts among various agencies to address the situation effectively.

Officials informed the minister that assessment of damages is underway and necessary steps are being taken to restore connectivity in the affected areas.

The recent flash floods have left several villages facing transportation difficulties, with damaged roads and bridges hampering movement and access to essential services. Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation and undertake relief and restoration work in affected locations.

The state government has assured that all necessary measures will be taken to restore normalcy and provide assistance to affected residents at the earliest.

