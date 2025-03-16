Arunachal Minister of Women and Child Development, Science Technology & Research, and Art & Culture, Dasanglu Pul, visited Anjaw district near the Indo-China border to inspect key development projects aimed at improving connectivity and education infrastructure.

The projects under review include the upgradation of the road from NH-113 to Charnai Village, the construction of a bypass road to Old Hawai Town, and the development of KGBV School and Walla Middle School, both Type-2 buildings, in Hawai. Additionally, she assessed the progress of CC pavement link roads connecting NGI Villages in Hawai and Walla Changung Village.

These initiatives are expected to significantly enhance accessibility in the remote district while strengthening educational facilities for local communities. Improved road connectivity will provide easier access to essential services, while upgraded school infrastructure is set to benefit students by creating a better learning environment.

Accompanying the minister during the inspection were Anjaw Superintendent of Police Riki Kamsi, DPDO District Panchayat Development Officer Dakli Gara, PWD AE Gobin Ete, AMDO Assistant Mineral Development Officer Bridenso Yun, Hawai CALSOM Chairman Asendo Mitti, and Blong Gram Panchayat Chairperson Lesamso Minin.

Pul reaffirmed her commitment to the district’s holistic development, stressing the importance of sustained infrastructure growth in border areas to ensure better opportunities and improved living standards for the people of Anjaw.