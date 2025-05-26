Arunachal Minister of Women & Child Development, Research, Art & Culture, and Science & Technology, Dasanglu Pul inspected major development projects in Lohit district, on May 26.

She acknowledged the contributions of District Revenue Officer J. Rondo and assured her full support in addressing challenges related to the museum’s development.

Emphasising the importance of preserving Arunachal Pradesh’s cultural and traditional heritage, the minister highlighted the museum's role in safeguarding indigenous history.

Minister Pul also visited the under-construction Child Development Project Officer’s (CDPO) residential quarters and expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of the work.

Praising the district administration, she lauded the innovative concept of the Community Convention Centre, calling it a forward-thinking initiative that would significantly benefit the local community.

She was accompanies by Deputy Commissioner K. N. Damo, Lohit District BJP President Gamso Bellai, Anjaw District BJP President Bakhetso Tawsik, and other officials, Minister Pul visited the Lohit District Museum and the Community Convention Centre at Tezu.