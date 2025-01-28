Arunachal Pradesh Health Minister Biyuram Wahge participated in the Silver Jubilee celebrations of two significant Bodo festivals - the sacred 'Gwthar Bathou San' and Kherai Festival - highlighting the enduring cultural bonds between the two neighbouring states.

Speaking at the gathering in Biswanath district, Minister Wahge emphasised the deep-rooted connection between the Bodo community and Arunachalees, particularly in areas bordering Pakke Kessang and Papum Pare districts.

The minister expressed his appreciation for being included in the cultural festivities and concluded his address with a traditional blessing, invoking Afa Bwrai Bathou for peace and prosperity.

The celebration marks 25 years of preserving and promoting Bodo cultural heritage through these traditional festivals, which continue to play a vital role in maintaining inter-community relationships along the Assam-Arunachal border.