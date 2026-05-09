Arunachal Minister lauds Pasighat Police after heroin seizure, arrest of three in East Siang

Arunachal Pradesh Minister Mama Natung on Saturday, May 9, praised the efforts of Arunachal Pradesh Police after Pasighat Police arrested three alleged drug traffickers and seized suspected heroin, cash, and other materials during an anti-narcotics operation in East Siang district.

In a post on X, the minister said the operation was carried out by Pasighat Police at Silluk Village and described it as a strong message against drug trafficking in the state.

According to the minister, the police seized 21.4 grams of suspected heroin, Rs 75,500 in cash believed to be proceeds from drug trafficking, multiple syringes, smartphones, and the vehicle allegedly used in the offence.

The operation also led to the arrest of three accused persons, whose identities have not yet been officially disclosed.

Commending the police team involved in the operation, the minister said such timely action demonstrates the state government's firm stand against drug networks that threaten the future of young people and disrupt social harmony.

“Arunachal Pradesh will not tolerate drug networks that endanger the future of our youth and disturb social harmony,” he said, while appreciating the vigilance and commitment shown by the police personnel.