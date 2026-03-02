Arunachal minister launches child rights pamphlets to boost awareness

Arunachal Pradesh's minister for women and child development, Dasanglu Pul, released a set of child rights awareness pamphlets at the state civil secretariat. The event saw Ratan Anya, chairperson of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR), alongside commission members and the member secretary.

Prepared by the APSCPCR, the pamphlets target children, parents, teachers, and the public with clear explanations of key child protection laws.

They cover the Right to Education Act 2009, POCSO Act 2012, Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act 1986 (as amended in 2016), and laws against child marriage.

Pul described the move as vital for building awareness at the grassroots level and creating safer environments for children statewide.

She stressed the government's firm resolve to safeguard every child's protection, dignity, and welfare, adding that all must unite to guarantee education, safety, and rights for the young.