Arunachal Pradesh Rural Development and Transport Minister Ojing Tasing inaugurated the 'Clean Model Village' project in Pangin, marking a significant step toward environmental sustainability in the region.

The initiative, launched under the Swachhatau Sewa 2024 campaign, aims to transform Pangin into a model community for eco-friendly practices, waste management, and environmental protection.

"A clean village is not just about sanitation—it's a symbol of collective responsibility, pride, and progress," Minister Tasing said during the ceremony.

The event was attended by prominent officials, including Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng and Siang Deputy Commissioner P.N. Thungon, alongside local leaders and community members.

As part of the inauguration, Minister Tasing released a dedicated song celebrating the Clean Model Village concept and Pangin's cultural heritage.

The minister praised Circle Officer Niyang Pertin and her team for their instrumental role in developing the project. He expressed hope that Pangin's transformation would inspire similar initiatives across the state, creating a network of cleaner, greener communities.

The Clean Model Village project emphasises community engagement and grassroots participation in sustainable development practices, positioning Pangin as a showcase for innovative environmental solutions.