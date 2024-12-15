Sarti village in Walong, located near the Indo-China border, is set to receive upgraded school facilities and a new community shed under the Sadbhavna Projects 2024-25. Arunachal Minister for Women and Child Development and local MLA of Hayuliang constituency, Dasanglu Pul, laid the foundation stones for the projects on Sunday.

The upgrades include the improvement of the Government Residential School (GRS) in Sarti and the construction of a community shed at the same location. The event was attended by Brigadier Revetty Bhandari, Commander of the 82nd Mountain Brigade, Colonel Deepak Kataria, Deputy Commander, and local residents, including school staff and villagers.

The initiatives are part of the Indian Army's Operation Sadbhavna, which focuses on development and welfare in remote and border regions. Brigadier Bhandari emphasised the Army's commitment to fostering education and community well-being in border areas. The Commanding Officer of the Indian Army played a key role in ensuring the projects’ approval and implementation.

Under Operation Sadbhavna, the Army has undertaken various welfare activities, including running goodwill schools, infrastructure development, and organising educational tours for children residing near the borders with China and Myanmar.