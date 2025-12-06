Arunachal Minister leads BJP campaign in remote villages of Anjaw ahead of Panchayat polls

As Panchayat elections approach, Women & Child Development, Art & Culture, and Science & Technology Minister Dasanglu Pul, who is also the MLA of Anjaw district, led an active campaign across remote villages in the district on December 6. Minister Pul visited Taflagam, Chaglagum, and Mailiang, engaging directly with residents and seeking support for BJP candidates.

The villagers extended a warm welcome to the minister and expressed wholehearted backing for the party, particularly for Gogrem Hagabre, the BJP candidate for Zilla Parishad Member (ZPM) from the Changlagam Circle. The show of trust and encouragement from voters, Minister Pul said, strengthens the commitment to serve the community and promote holistic development in the region.

During the campaign, Minister Pul was accompanied by senior party leaders and election officials, including BJP Election Observer Hínum Tachu, Bakhem Tawsik, former Vice Chairman of Biodiversity Arunachal Pradesh, Mailu Tega, ZPM Chaglagam, Anandso Tayang, Secretary BJP Anjaw, and other local karyakartas and ex-ZPMs.

Speaking to the media, Minister Pul reaffirmed the government’s commitment to inclusive governance, empowered Panchayats, and accelerated grassroots development, emphasizing that the administration aims to bring tangible benefits to every corner of the district.