Arunachal minister links rising human–animal conflict to development and habitat stress

Arunachal Pradesh Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Wangki Lowang on March 6 said the increasing instances of human–animal conflict in the state are largely the result of development pressures and stress on wildlife habitats.



Responding to a private member’s resolution moved by Congress MLA Kumar Waii in the Assembly, the minister said Arunachal Pradesh’s landscape is shared by globally significant biodiversity and forest-dependent communities, making conflicts between humans and wildlife more frequent.



Lowang noted that development activities often disrupt wildlife movement corridors, forcing animals to stray into human settlements. He also said the traditional practice of shifting cultivation by tribal communities affects wildlife habitats and contributes to such conflicts.



He added that human–animal encounters tend to rise when ecosystems are under stress or when the natural prey base for wild animals declines.



During the discussion, Waii highlighted several recent incidents that resulted in loss of human lives and urged the government to take urgent steps to strengthen wildlife protection and reduce such conflicts.



Among the incidents cited was the killing of Arunachal Pradesh Police head constable Chikseng Manpung in a tiger attack near Mayudia along the Roing–Anini road in Lower Dibang Valley district on February 2 this year. Manpung was reportedly returning from Anini on his motorcycle when the attack occurred in a forested stretch of the road.



In another incident, assistant sub-inspector Martin Lego of Sunpura Police Station was killed in a wild elephant attack near Patthar Ghat along the Lohit riverbank in Lohit district on February 21 while he was there with two friends.



Last year, former MLA Kapchen Rajkumar, who represented Khonsa North constituency between 1985 and 1990, died after being attacked by a wild elephant near Deomali in Tirap district while on a morning walk.



The minister said long-term solutions require sustained investment in community-based prevention measures, improved rapid response mechanisms, transparent compensation for victims and better landscape-level planning to protect wildlife corridors while safeguarding local livelihoods.



He informed the Assembly that the state government has submitted proposals to the Centre seeking support for installing solar electric fencing and digging trenches in conflict-prone areas but is yet to receive a response.



Lowang also said a proposal has been submitted to the state government to impose a complete ban on airguns and suggested the formation of an Assembly committee to examine the issue and submit recommendations.



He further stated that reports regarding human fatalities in such conflicts have already been sent to the Centre and that the state is awaiting ex-gratia funds to be disbursed to the families of victims.



Participating in the discussion, senior BJP MLAs Mahesh Chai, Honchun Ngandam and Wanglin Lowangdong called for stronger legislation to address the issue.



Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor, who was presiding over the House, assured members that a committee would be constituted to study the matter and submit a report to the government.