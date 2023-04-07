Arunachal Environment & Forest Minister Mama Natung has requested the people of West Siang district to surrender their airguns and other guns to save the birds and other animals on the occasion of the Mopin festival at Aalo in West Siang district of the state.

“Lets us save the birds and animals for our better environment,” he added.

Natung, who along with MLA Kento Jini, PHED (WZ) CE Toko Jyoti and JC CI Bijay Kumar Agarwal attended the central Mopin celebration here in West Siang district on April 6.

“Numerous bureaucrats, technocrats, and political leaders of the Galo community are rendering valuable services for the state’s development,” he said while speaking on the occasion.

Praising the Galos for achieving excellence in every field, he appealed to the youths of the district to “work for the development of the state.”

MLA Kento Jini in his speech expressed appreciation for Natung “for initiation of construction of Aalo stadium, the Airgun Surrender Abhiyan, etc,” and lauded CE Jyoti “for implementation of various water supply schemes in the western zone.”

On the other hand, Jyoti in his address praised the Galos “for their peace-loving nature and harmonious life which we have to learn from them.”

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