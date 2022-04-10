On Thursday, Kamlung Mossang, Arunachal Pradesh's Minister for Urban Development and Housing, unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi installed by the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) at the Bank Tinali near here. Mossang told reporters that the unveiling of the Bust was to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Indian independence.

He also stated that his department is handling all restoration work caused by natural disasters. He stated that the IMC is under his department and that it is in charge of channelling matters concerning beautification, cleanliness, and so on.

Furthermore, he added, the IMC has played an important role in the beautification of the State capital in all aspects.

In the meantime, IMC Mayor Tame Phassang stated that this is the first step in beautifying NH-415. Similarly, the department is working to provide basic amenities for public use alongside the highway. He stated that the primary goal is to provide toilet facilities for the women's community along the highway.

"Usually there is no special fund for the IMC. There is special direction from the Central Government for beautification of the town. Therefore, the IMC commissioner came up with the idea to beautify the area with an amount of Rs 12 lakhs only," he said, while appreciating the commissioner.

When asked about the lack of CC pavements in sectors, Phassang stated that the PWD awarded the work to contractors eight years ago. Nonetheless, the IMC is ensuring that no sector road is built without adequate drainage.

"The contractors have to be blamed for low quality of work and no initial work plan in the few incomplete sector roads. Such contractors' works should be canceled and be given to someone who can really do better execution," he said.