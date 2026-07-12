Arunachal minister Nyato Dukam withdraws remarks on 80:20 reservation ratio after AAPSU backlash

Arunachal Pradesh Minister Nyato Dukam has withdrawn his earlier remarks on the contentious 80:20 reservation ratio, following strong opposition from the All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union (AAPSU).

The minister's decision came after AAPSU termed his statement "immature and irresponsible" and demanded an immediate clarification, reiterating that the abolition of the existing 80:20 reservation ratio remains one of its non-negotiable demands.

In a statement, AAPSU said it would not tolerate any attempt to weaken its long-standing stand on the issue and urged the government to address the concerns surrounding the reservation policy with sensitivity.

Amid mounting criticism from the students' body, Dukam withdrew his earlier remarks, marking a significant development in the ongoing debate over the state's reservation policy.

The 80:20 reservation ratio has remained one of the most contentious socio-political issues in Arunachal Pradesh, drawing strong reactions from student organisations, civil society groups, and political stakeholders. The issue continues to dominate public discourse, with competing views over the future of the reservation framework.

Dukam's decision to retract his remarks is expected to influence the ongoing debate, even as attention remains focused on the Arunachal Pradesh government's next steps regarding the reservation policy.