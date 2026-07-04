Arunachal Minister Ojing Tasing calls for flexible approach to strengthen rural governance

Arunachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Minister Ojing Tasing has advocated for a more collaborative and flexible approach to implementing rural governance reforms, stressing that adaptability is essential to address the unique challenges faced by different regions.

Speaking at a national workshop of State Panchayati Raj Ministers on July 3, Tasing said flexibility in the implementation framework is crucial for ensuring that governance reforms effectively respond to local needs, particularly in geographically diverse and remote areas like Arunachal Pradesh.

The workshop was chaired by Union Minister of Panchayati Raj Rajiv Ranjan Singh, popularly known as Lalan Singh, and attended by Panchayati Raj ministers from various states.

Tasing highlighted the importance of cooperation between the Centre and states in strengthening grassroots governance and said rural development initiatives must be tailored to local realities to achieve meaningful and sustainable outcomes.

He also emphasised that effective decentralised governance, backed by coordinated efforts and policy flexibility, would help improve service delivery, accelerate rural development and enhance the overall functioning of Panchayati Raj Institutions across the country.