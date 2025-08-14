Arunachal minister Ojing Tasing holds consultative meet for setting up medical college at BPGH, Pasighat

In a landmark step toward strengthening Arunachal Pradesh’s healthcare and medical education landscape, Minister for Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Ojing Tasing, in the presence of Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao, convened a consultative meeting with legislators and members of civil society to deliberate on the establishment of a state-of-the-art Government Medical College at the historic Bakin Pertin General Hospital & Training Centre (BPGH&TC), Pasighat. The project, estimated at a cost of Rs 1,063.94 crore, aims to provide affordable, high-quality healthcare services and advanced medical training facilities.

Established in 1912, BPGH is the oldest hospital in Arunachal Pradesh and a cornerstone of healthcare in East Siang district. The proposed medical college will have an annual intake of 100 MBBS students and incorporate 430 hospital beds, specialized healthcare units, academic blocks, hostels, residential quarters, and emergency care facilities — all in line with National Medical Commission (NMC) norms.

During the meeting, Tasing emphasized the need for long-term planning, future expansion, and the creation of benchmarks for excellence in super-speciality care to meet the aspirations of the local community. Stakeholders were invited to provide feedback on the preliminary infrastructure design and master plan presented by consultants.

State BJP President Kaling Moyong, along with MLAs Ninong Ering, Tapi Darang, Oken Tayeng, Talem Taboh, Alo Libang, Oni Panyang, and Punyo Apum, attended the session, while members of civil society expressed strong support for the initiative.

MP Tapir Gao urged the project team to adopt a futuristic, 100-year vision, incorporating cutting-edge medical technology to rival the best institutions in the country. He also suggested utilizing available land in nearby Ruksin and Mebo sub-divisions for future upgrades into a full-fledged medical university.

Tasing, accompanied by MLAs, East Siang DC Sonalika Jiwani, SP Pankaj Lamba, Jt. DHS Dr. T. Tali, and DMO Yagling Perme, inspected the proposed site for the medical college. The 3D master plan presentation showcased comprehensive zoning for speciality services, academic facilities, and patient amenities, aiming to transform Pasighat into a regional healthcare hub.

CE (PHED) Er. Kripa Pertin detailed various technical aspects of the project, while Dr. T. Tali confirmed that BPGH meets NMC’s land requirements. He further highlighted plans to expand into super-speciality services, bridging gaps in healthcare access and aligning with national programs like PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission and PM Swasth Suraksha Yojana.

Once completed, the project is expected to generate skilled medical professionals, create jobs, boost regional healthcare capabilities, and establish Pasighat as a premier destination for advanced medical care in Northeast India.