Arunachal minister Ojing Tasing stresses capacity building for stronger grassroots governance

Arunachal Pradesh Minister for Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Ojing Tasing on Tuesday, July 28 stressed the importance of strengthening grassroots governance through capacity building while addressing a one-day orientation programme for Panchayati Raj and Rural Development functionaries in Pasighat.

The programme brought together officers, government officials and elected representatives from East Siang district as part of a statewide initiative aimed at enhancing the capacity of Panchayati Raj institutions and rural development functionaries.

Welcoming the participants, Tasing said similar orientation programmes are being organised across different parts of Arunachal Pradesh to ensure wider participation and reinforce the government's commitment to holistic rural development. He urged attendees to disseminate the knowledge gained during the programme among stakeholders at the village level so that the benefits of government initiatives reach every citizen effectively.

Highlighting the significance of the 16th Finance Commission, the minister said the successful implementation of development schemes depends on practical understanding, efficient planning and timely resolution of issues at the grassroots. He called upon officers and elected representatives to play a proactive role as facilitators of development and encouraged citizens to contribute towards the national vision of Viksit Bharat.

Tasing also emphasised the need to strengthen rural communities through the effective implementation of flagship programmes, including the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin), SPR, G-RAM-G and other rural development initiatives. He said these programmes are aimed at improving village infrastructure, creating livelihood opportunities for unemployed youth and promoting inclusive rural growth.

The orientation programme forms part of the Arunachal Pradesh government's broader efforts to enhance institutional capacity, improve governance at the grassroots and ensure the efficient delivery of rural development schemes across the state.