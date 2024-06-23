Former Speaker of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Pasang Dorjee Sona has shared pictures of government school children making items made of straws on the occasion of Bagless day.

Recognising the day, Sona, in a post on X, said, "Delighted to see the successful observance of 'Bagless Day' at Government Upper Primary School, Banfera, Longding district today on June 22. Bagless Day, an initiative of the Government, aim to reduce pressure on school children and make learning more interesting."

Delighted to see the successful observance of "Bagless Day" at Government Upper Primary School, Banfera, Longding district today on 22-06-2024. Bagless Day, an initiative of the Government, aim to reduce pressure on school children and make learning more interesting. pic.twitter.com/IWfYOUeiMN — Pasang Dorjee Sona (@pasang_sona) June 22, 2024

Education department of Arunachal Pradesh government, this month, announced a new initiative aimed at reducing the burden of school bags on students and enhancing their learning experience through practical knowledge. Under this initiative, schools across the state will observe 'Bagless Saturdays' for 10 days each year.

During these designated 'Bagless days', students will not be required to carry their school bags. Instead, the focus will shift towards imparting practical knowledge and skills in various fields such as arts, culture, and other experiential learning activities.