A high-level review meeting was convened today at the Deputy Commissioner’s Conference Hall in Namsai to assess the progress of various developmental projects under both central and state government schemes. The meeting was chaired by Pasang Dorjee Sona, Minister of Rural Works Department, Education, Tourism, Parliamentary Affairs, and Libraries, who also serves as the Guardian Minister of Namsai district.

Prominent attendees included MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Dr. Sonal Swaroop (IAS), Secretary of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj and Mentor Secretary of Namsai, along with the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Superintendent of Police (SP), and other senior officials and heads of departments.

During the session, Minister P.D. Sona acknowledged the unique developmental challenges faced by the district and assured that these issues would be escalated to the appropriate ministries for resolution. Highlighting his role as the Education Minister, he expressed concern over foundational weaknesses in the education system that are contributing to the poor academic performance of students, particularly in Class X and XII board examinations.

He informed the gathering about the department’s ongoing initiatives to rationalise teacher deployment and uplift the educational landscape of the state.

MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom stressed the urgency of addressing youth unemployment through targeted interventions and skill development.

Dr Sonal Swaroop, in her capacity as Mentor Secretary, pledged to forward all the concerns and suggestions raised during the meeting to the state government, ensuring that the developmental aspirations of the district are met.